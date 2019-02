Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez (L) celebrates with teammates after scoring the 2-0 lead against Villarreal CF during their La Liga soccer match played at the Wanda Metropolitano stadiium, in Madrid, Spain, Feb. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez (R) scores the 2-0 lead against Villarreal CF during their La Liga soccer match played at the Wanda Metropolitano stadiium, in Madrid, Spain, Feb. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/Emilio Naranjo

Atletico Madrid's striker Alvaro Morata celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Villarreal CF during their La Liga soccer match at the Wanda Metropolitano stadiium, in Madrid, Spain, Feb. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/Emilio Naranjo

Atletico Madrid's striker Alvaro Morata (front) celebrates with Koke (up) after scoring the opening goal against Villarreal CF during their La Liga soccer match at the Wanda Metropolitano stadiium, in Madrid, Spain, Feb. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/Emilio Naranjo

Spanish striker Alvaro Morata finally scored for his new team, Atletico Madrid, leading the capital side to a 2-0 home win over Villarreal in a La Liga matchday-25 contest at Wanda Metropolitano stadium Sunday.

It took Morata five matches since joining the UEFA Europa League title holder during the winter transfer window, on a year-and-a-half loan deal from England's Chelsea, to open his account with the Spanish club.