Chelsea's Gary Cahill (L) vies for the ball against MOL Vidi's Marko Scepovic (R) during the UEFA Europa League group L soccer match between Chelsea and MOL Vidi, at Stamford Bridge, London, Britain, 04 October 2018. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Chelsea's Willian (C) vies for the ball against MOL Vidi's Stopira (L) and Paulo Vinicius (R) during the UEFA Europa League group L soccer match between Chelsea and MOL Vidi, at Stamford Bridge, London, Britain, 04 October 2018. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Chelsea's Gary Cahill (C) in action during the UEFA Europa League group L soccer match between Chelsea and MOL Vidi, at Stamford Bridge, London, Britain, 04 October 2018. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Frankfurt's Jonathan De Guzman (R) in action against Lazio's Marco Parolo during the UEFA Europa League group H soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and SS Lazio in Frankfurt Main, Germany, 04 October 2018. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI

Mario Sonnleitner of Rapid Vienna (L) in action against Ovie Ejaria of Rangers (R) during the Rangers v Rapid Vienna UEFA Europa League match in Glasgow, Britain, 04 October 2018. EPA-EFE/Robert Perry

A goal by Alvaro Morata rescued Chelsea against a much weaker opponent, Hungarian MOL Vidi, who lost 1-0 at Stamford Bridge in their UEFA Europa League match Thursday.

An easy win was expected from Chelsea, who took to the pitch full of substitutes with the idea of adding their second win in Group L. Names such as Cesc, Zappacosta, Cahill, Christensen, Emerson and Loftus-Cheek appeared in the team with the idea of giving their most usual team-mates a rest in the face of a theoretically easy victory.