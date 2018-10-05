A goal by Alvaro Morata rescued Chelsea against a much weaker opponent, Hungarian MOL Vidi, who lost 1-0 at Stamford Bridge in their UEFA Europa League match Thursday.
An easy win was expected from Chelsea, who took to the pitch full of substitutes with the idea of adding their second win in Group L. Names such as Cesc, Zappacosta, Cahill, Christensen, Emerson and Loftus-Cheek appeared in the team with the idea of giving their most usual team-mates a rest in the face of a theoretically easy victory.