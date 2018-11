Chelsea's Marcos Alonso (C) celebrates their 3-1 win over Crystal Palace in a English Premier League soccer match held at Stamford Bridge in London, Britain, Nov. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Crystal Palace's players celebrate the 1-1 goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea FC and Crystal Palace FC at Stamford Bridge in London, Britain, Nov. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Chelsea's Alvaro Morata (L) celebrates after scoring the 2-1 goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea FC and Crystal Palace FC at Stamford Bridge in London, Britain, Nov. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Chelsea on Sunday prevailed over Crystal Palace 3-1 to keep its undefeated run alive as Spanish striker Alvaro Morata scored his first brace since joining the Blues in September 2017.

After the win, Chelsea is tied with Liverpool at 27 points with the Blues holding the second spot on goal differential ahead of the Reds. Manchester City leads the table with 29 points.