Estrella Galicia 0,0 MotoGP riders, Swiss Thomas Luthi (L) and Italian Franco Morbidelli, pose during the presentation of the new Estrella Galcicia 0,0 team at the Jarama racetrack in Madrid, Spain, on Mar. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO VILLAR

Team Estrella Galicia 0,0 presented its two newest motorcycle racers on Monday, Franco Morbidelli of Italy and Thomas Luthi of Switzerland, who are to make their debut in MotoGP, the premier class of the motorcycle world championship.

Morbidelli had previously been the Moto2 world champion in 2017, while Luthi was the 125cc world champion in 2005.