Motagua's Roberto Moreira (R) in action against Belmopan Bandits player Hector Martinez (L) during the first leg of the clubs' CONCACAF League series on July 31, 2018, at Estadio Nacional in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. EPA-EFE FILE/Gustavo Amador

Paraguayan Roberto Moreira scored the match's lone goal for Motagua, leading the Honduran club to a 1-0 win over Belize's Belmopan Bandits and a berth in the CONCACAF League quarterfinals.

In the quarterfinals, Motagua will face the winner of the series between Costa Rica's Santos Guapiles and Jamaica's Portmore United.