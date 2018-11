Tijuana Xolos player Eryc Castillo (l) fights for the ball with Morelia's Aldo Rocha (r) on Nov. 10, 2018, in Tijuana, Mexico. EFE-EPA/Alejandro Zepeda

Tijuana Xolor player Eryc Castillo (r) fights for the ball with Morelia's Sebastian Loeschbor (l) on Nov. 10, 2018, in Tijuana, Mexico. EFE-EPA/Alejandro Zepeda

Tijuana Xolos player Luis Chavez (l) fights for the ball with Morelia's Jorge Valadez (r) on Nov. 10, 2018, in Tijuana, Mexico. EFE-EPA/Alejandro Zepeda

The Morelia Monarcas downed the Tijuana Xolos 3-2 on the weekend, moving into the playoff qualification zone in Mexico's 2018 Apertura tourney after the 16-week regular season.

Mexico's Miguel Sansores scored twice - in minutes 38 and 84 - while Chile's Sebastian Vegas converted in the 60th minute on Saturday to put Roberto Hernandez's squad into the win column, while Mexico's Antonio Nava and Colombia's Fabian Castillo scored for the Xolos in the 53rd and 72nd minutes, respectively.