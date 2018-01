Tijuana's Luis Chavez (right) battles for the ball with Necaxa's Luis Perez during a game on Jan. 12, 2018, at Caliente stadium in Matchday 2 of the Mexican soccer league's Clausura championship. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Zepeda

Morelia's Diego Valdes (right) is marked by Puebla's Luis Venegas during a game on Jan. 12, 2018, at Estadio Morelos in Matchday 2 of the Mexican soccer league's Clausura championship. EPA-EFE/Luis Enrique Granados

Puebla's Luis Venegas (left) is marked by Morelia's Gerardo Rodriguez during a game on Jan. 12, 2018, at Estadio Morelos in Matchday 2 of the Mexican soccer league's Clausura championship. EPA-EFE/Luis Enrique Granados

A first-half goal by Peruvian striker Raul Ruidiaz proved to be just enough offense for Morelia, which topped Puebla 1-0 at home to provisionally take over first place in the Mexican soccer league's Clausura championship ahead of Saturday's play in Matchday 2.

Ruidiaz, the top goal scorer in two of the last three league championships, put the ball in the back of the net off a pass from Chilean midfielder Diego Valdes to give his side its first win of the new season.