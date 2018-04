Diego Valdes (R) of Morelia vies for the ball with Rodolfo Pizarro (L) of Chivas during the Clausura tournament soccer match between Monarcas Morelia and Chivas of Guadalajara at Morelos Stadium in Morelia, Mexico, March 30, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/LUIS ENRIQUE GRANADOS

Gabriel Achilier (R) of Morelia vies for the ball with Alan Pulido (L) Chivas during the Clausura tournament soccer match between Monarcas Morelia and Chivas of Guadalajara at Morelos Stadium in Morelia, Mexico, March 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUIS ENRIQUE GRANADOS

Morelia is still in the fight for the Mexican league's 2018 Clausura tournament title even though it still has to improve in a number of areas, coach Roberto Hernandez said.

"This team is ready to compete with anybody. Today, we're in the playoff zone with a good number of points and a good number more to play for, we'll look to pile more on and make the playoffs once again," the Monarcas coach said in a press conference on Wednesday.