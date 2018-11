The Honduran forward Carlos Pavón (r) from Morelia fights for the ball with Fernando Salazar (l) from Atlas, in the Jalisco stadium in Guadalajara Mexico in 2004 EPA -EFE FILE/Tonatiuh Figueroa

Morelia will square off on Friday against Tigres UANL in a much-anticipated Matchday 15 contest in the Mexican soccer league's Apertura championship.

The game at Morelos Stadium between the seventh-place Monarcas and the eighth-place Tigres has major playoff implications with just three regular-season games remaining.