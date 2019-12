The new head coach of AS Monaco, Robert Moreno (L), and club vice president Oleg Petrov hold a press conference at Stade Louis II in Fontvieille, Monaco, on Monday, 30 December 2019. EFE/EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

The new head coach of AS Monaco, Robert Moreno, speaks during a press conference at Stade Louis II in Fontvieille, Monaco, on Monday, 30 December 2019. EFE/EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

The new head coach of AS Monaco, Robert Moreno (R) and club vice president Oleg Petrov pose for photographers after a press conference at Stade Louis II stadium in Fontvieille, Monaco, on Monday, 30 December 2019. EFE/EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Former Spain coach Robert Moreno named new manager of AS Monaco

Robert Moreno took the opportunity of his first press conference Monday as coach of AS Monaco to downplay a rift with erstwhile mentor Luis Enrique.

"I spent nine wonderful years at his side," Moreno told reporters in Monaco. "I only have thanks. What happened a few weeks ago is already in the past."