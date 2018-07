The sports director of Malaga FC, Jose Luis Perez Caminero (L), poses with Moroccan goalkeeper Munir El Kajoui during his presentation as Malaga's newest player, Malaga, Spain, July 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Carlos Diaz

Moroccan goalkeeper Munir El Kajoui said here Friday during an event in which he was presented as Malaga's newest player that he had always wanted to play in this club.

Speaking to reporters, the Moroccan player said he was "very happy with the move," adding that he had "always been fond" of the team because of his close connection to Malaga.