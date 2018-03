A photo provided by Morocco's 2026 World Cup bid committee showing Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, a posible venue for World Cup matches if its bid is accepted by the FIFA Congress in June. EPA-EFE/Morocco 2026 bid committee

again is seeking to host a FIFA World Cup and hopes it will finally be given the chance to do so in 2026.

"Soccer is in our DNA," the chief executive of the Morocco 2026 bid committee, Hicham el-Amrani, said in a presentation in Marrakesh to several media, including EFE, just weeks before the FIFA Congress will decide on June 13 in Moscow whether to select either of the bidders as the host.