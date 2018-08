Supporters of Raja Club Athletic of Morocco light flares during the CAF Confederation Cup Group A soccer match between ASEC Mimosas d'Abidjan and Raja Club at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny stadium in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on July 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/LEGNAN KOULA

The use of flares inside Moroccan soccer stadiums is set to be penalized from now on with sentences of between two and five years in prison, the country's official gazette reported Saturday.

Due to a legal loophole, flares had been a common sight until now in the North African country's stadiums, where they frequently create huge clouds of smoke that impede visibility.