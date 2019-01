Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (L) keeps the ball away from Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo (R) during the first quarter at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Jan 09 2019. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Boston Celtics center Al Horford (R) blocks the shot of Indiana Pacers forward Bojan Bogdanovic (L) during the second quarter at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Jan 09 2019. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (C) keeps the ball away from Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (L) and Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward (R) during the second quarter at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Jan 09 2019. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (L) can not stop the shot of Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (R) during the second half at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Jan 09 2019. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Boston Celtics forward Marcus Morris (R) reaches to block the shot of Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (L) during the second half at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Jan 09 2019. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Marcus Morris and reserve Jaylen Brown scored 22 points each for the Boston Celtics, which defeated the Indiana Pacers 135-108 at TD Garden on Wednesday.

Morris logged eight rebounds and Brown seven for the Boston team (25-15), which won its fourth straight game and held on to the third spot in the Atlantic Division.