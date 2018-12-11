Boston Celtics Jayson Tatum (R) spins past defending New Orleans Pelicans Solomon Hill (L) during the NBA match between the Boston Celtics and the New Orleans Pelicans at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Dec. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Boston Celtics Marcus Smart (R) steals the pass intended for New Orleans Pelicans Anthony Davis (L) during the NBA match between the Boston Celtics and the New Orleans Pelicans at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Dec. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER