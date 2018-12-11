Marcus Morris scored 31 points as the Boston Celtics defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 113-100 on Monday.
It was Morris' highest tally of the season, as the Celtics (16-10) won their sixth consecutive game.
Boston Celtics Jayson Tatum (R) spins past defending New Orleans Pelicans Solomon Hill (L) during the NBA match between the Boston Celtics and the New Orleans Pelicans at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Dec. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER
Boston Celtics Marcus Smart (R) steals the pass intended for New Orleans Pelicans Anthony Davis (L) during the NBA match between the Boston Celtics and the New Orleans Pelicans at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Dec. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER
New Orleans Pelicans Anthony Davis (R) makes a shot as defending Boston Celtics Marcus Smart (L) looks on during the NBA match between the Boston Celtics and the New Orleans Pelicans at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Dec. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER
