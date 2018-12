Dakar director Etienne Lavigne speaks during the presentation of the Dakar 2019, in Lima, Peru, Nov. 4, 2018. This year's edition will be celebrated in one country only for the first time in the race's history. EPA-EFE/ Ernesto Arias

Rally Dakar director Etienne Lavigne (L) listens to Peruvian minister of Foreign Trade Rogers Valencia during the presentation of the Dakar 2019, in Lima, Peru, Nov, 4, 2018. This year's edition will be celebrated in one country only for the first time in the race's history. EPA-EFE/ Ernesto Arias

Dakar 2019 will be the race's most atypical edition to date since it is being held for the first time in a single country, Peru, but that circumstance has not affected expectations for the world's toughest rally, with at least 534 competitors from 61 countries expected to take part.

Race director Etienne Lavigne said in Lima on Tuesday that the 2019 race will feature a new format with just 10 stages and shorter driving stretches.