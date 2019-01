Matias Galvaliz (L) from Motagua vies for the ball with Jerry Bengston (C) from Olimpia in the Honduran Championship final on Dec. 16, 2018 in Tegucigalpa,Honduras. EPA-EFE FILE/Gustavo Amador

Defending champion Motagua and rival Olimpia, both based in Tegucigalpa and the clubs with the largest fan bases in this Central American nation, have started training for the Honduran league's Clausura tournament, which begins on Jan. 12.

Argentine Diego Vazquez, who has coached Motagua for five years, began practices on Wednesday at the club's stadium outside Tegucigalpa.