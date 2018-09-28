Honduran side Motagua beat Panama's Tauro FC 2-0 in the semi-final second leg match of the CONCACAF Champions League at the National Stadium in Tegucigalpa on Thursday.
Motagua will now meet Costa Rica's Herediano in the final.
Rubilio Castillo (L) of Motagua in action against Jorge Gutierrez (R) of Tauro FC in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Sep 27, 2018. EFE/Humberto Espinoza
Roberto Ramon Moreira (L) of Motagua in action against Adalberto Carrasquilla (R) of Tauro FC in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Sep. 27, 2018. EFE/Humberto Espinoza
Honduran side Motagua beat Panama's Tauro FC 2-0 in the semi-final second leg match of the CONCACAF Champions League at the National Stadium in Tegucigalpa on Thursday.
Motagua will now meet Costa Rica's Herediano in the final.