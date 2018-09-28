Roberto Ramon Moreira (L) of Motagua in action against Adalberto Carrasquilla (R) of Tauro FC in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Sep. 27, 2018. EFE/Humberto Espinoza

Rubilio Castillo (L) of Motagua in action against Jorge Gutierrez (R) of Tauro FC in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Sep 27, 2018. EFE/Humberto Espinoza

Honduran side Motagua beat Panama's Tauro FC 2-0 in the semi-final second leg match of the CONCACAF Champions League at the National Stadium in Tegucigalpa on Thursday.

Motagua will now meet Costa Rica's Herediano in the final.