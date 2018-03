Motagua's Rubilio Castillo (right) vies for the ball with Juan Delgado of Honduras Progreso during a Liga Nacional match on Sunday, March 18, in El Progreso, Honduras. EFE-EPA/Jose Valle

Motagua's Walter Martinez (center) celebrates after scoring a goal against Honduras Progreso in a Liga Nacional match on Sunday, March 18, in El Progreso, Honduras. EFE-EPA/Jose Valle

Players go up for a ball during a Liga Nacional match between Motagua and Honduras Progreso on Sunday, March 18, in El Progreso, Honduras. EFE-EPA/Jose Valle

Motagua defeated Honduras Progreso 2-1 to extend their lead atop the Honduran Liga Nacional to four points over second-place Marathon, 2-0 losers to Juticalpa.

Walter Martinez and Juan Pablo Montes scored for the capital side and Franklin Morales had the goal for Honduras Progreso, who sit seventh with 16 points from 13 matches.