Denil Maldonado (R) of Honduran club Motagua vies for the ball with Javon East (L) of Jamaica's Portmore United FC during the first leg of their CONCACAF League quarter-final clash at the National Stadium in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, 23 August 2018. EPA-EFE/GUSTAVO AMADOR

Ricardo Morris (C) of Jamaican club Portmore United FC celebrates after scoring a goal during the first leg of those teams' CONCACAF League quarter-final clash at the National Stadium in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, 23 August 2018. EPA-EFE/GUSTAVO AMADOR

Players for Honduran club Motagua celebrate a goal scored against Jamaican club Portmore United FC during the first leg of their CONCACAF League quarter-final match-up at the National Stadium in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, 23 August 2018. EPA-EFE/GUSTAVO AMADOR

Honduran club Motagua moved closer to a berth in the last four of the CONCACAF League with a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Jamaica's Portmore United in the first leg of their quarter-final match-up.

Defender Juan Pablo Montes opened the scoring for Motagua in the sixth minute of Thursday night's contest at Estadio Nacional in Tegucigalpa.