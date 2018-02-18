Motagua's Rubilio Castillo (C) fights for the ball with Vida's Michael Osorio (L) during the First Division Clausura tournament match between Motagua and Vida at National Stadium in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, on Feb. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Gustavo Amador

Motagua's Javier Estupiñan (L) fights for the ball with Vida's Carlos Palacios during the First Division Clausura tournament match between Motagua and Vida at National Stadium in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, on Feb. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Gustavo Amador

Motagua's RJack Baptiste (L) fights for the ball with Vida's Javier Portillo during the First Division Clausura tournament match between Motagua and Vida at National Stadium in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, on Feb. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Gustavo Amador

Motagua beat Vida 1-0, keeping its hold on the top spot in the Honduran First Division's Clausura tournament.

Rubilio Castillo scored the only goal in the match played on Saturday at Tegucigalpa's National Stadium.