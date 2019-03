Bordeaux's Samuel Kalu reacts during the UEFA Europa League group C soccer match between Slavia Prague and Girondins Bordeaux in Prague, Czech Republic, Sept. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MARTIN DIVISEK

The mother of Nigerian international soccer player Samuel Kalu, who plays for France’s Girondins de Bordeaux, was held captive in his country by kidnappers demanding ransom of 15 million Nigerian naira (around $41,438) for her release, Kalu said Tuesday.

Ozuruonye Juliet Kalu was abducted in the town of Umuamacha Umueze in Abia State, southeastern Nigeria, as she was on her way home on Feb. 27, and the Nigerian police have been looking for her since.