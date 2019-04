Spain's Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda), five-time Moto GP world champion, said Tuesday that what Italy's Valentino Rossi is doing at age 40 is "unbelievable."

"What Valentino's doing is unbelievable at age 40, above all in maintaining his motivation, maintaining that spirit," said Marquez in an interview with EFE in Sao Paulo during an event for Estrella Galicia 0'0, one of his sponsors.