Italian Moto2 rider Romano Fenati of the Marinelli Rivacold Snipers Team in action, during the Moto2 practice session of the 2018 Motorcycling Grand Prix of Britain at the Silverstone race track, Northampton, Britain, Aug. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Tim Keeton

The Marinelli Snipers motorcycle racing team has on Monday confirmed that it has terminated the contract with rookie Moto2 rider Romano Fenati after he was involved in an extremely dangerous incident at high speed.

Fenati had been racing head-to-head with Stefano Manzi during the San Marino Grand Prix and in a bid to overtake him reached across and squeezed his opponent's brake handle, a reckless act that caused his suspension from the race and also the next two Grand Prix.