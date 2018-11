Spanish rider Jorge Martin (R), the new Moto3 world champion, delivers a speech during a reception held by Madrid's Regional President Angel Garrido (L) in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/VICTOR LERENA

Moto3 world champion Jorge Martin on Monday said he trusts he can move up to the MotoGP championship within two years, but said he first has to focus on his debut Moto2 campaign with Ajo KTM team.

The Spanish rider, who sealed the Moto3 title in Malaysia earlier this month, spoke at an event organized by the Spanish Motorcycle Federation.