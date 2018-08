Spanish MotoGP rider Jorge Lorenzo of the Ducati Team on the grid before the MotoGP race of the 2018 Motorcycling Grand Prix of Britain at the Silverstone race track, Northampton, United Kingdom, Aug. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Tim Keeton

Spanish MotoGP rider Alex Rins of the Suzuki Ecstar Team on the grid before the MotoGP race of the 2018 Motorcycling Grand Prix of Britain at the Silverstone race track, Northampton, United Kingdom, Aug. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Tim Keeton

The motorbike of Italian MotoGP rider Franco Morbidelli of the EG 0,0 Marc VDS Team is wheeled off grid before the MotoGP race of the 2018 Motorcycling Grand Prix of Britain at the Silverstone race track, Northampton, United Kingdom, Aug. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Tim Keeton

A row of covered MotoGP bikes after the announcement of a delayed start before the MotoGP race of the 2018 Motorcycling Grand Prix of Britain at the Silverstone race track, Northampton, United Kingdom, Aug. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Tim Keeton

Race organizers for the MotoGP British Grand Prix announced Sunday's race was canceled after heavy rain caused unsafe conditions on the Silverstone Circuit, and would not be held Monday.

The race's start had been brought forward to 11.30 am local time, but the event was cancelled after rain continued to fall until an organizer-imposed 4 pm deadline.