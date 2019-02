Repsol Honda's MotoGP champion Marc Marquez of Spain during an interview with EFE in the city of Cervera, Lleida, Spain, Feb. 04, 2019. EPA-EFE/SUSANNA SAEZ

Repsol Honda's Spanish rider Marc Marquez on Monday expressed in an interview with EFE his admiration for MotoGP star Valentino Rossi of Italy, despite his strained relationship with the Movistar Yamaha rider.

A feud between Marquez and the soon to be 40-year-old erupted after a collision at the 2015 Malaysia Motorcycle Grand Prix that led Rossi to finish in the third position that year.