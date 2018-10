Spanish rider Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda Team meets with Australian wildlife at the Michelin Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix 2018 at Phillip Island, Victoria, Australia, Oct. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/David Crosling

Spanish rider Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda Team reacts during a press conference at the Michelin Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix 2018 at Phillip Island, Victoria, Australia, Oct. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/David Crosling

Repsol Honda rider Marc Marquez on Thursday expressed his readiness to jump into the upcoming race at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, saying he would remain focused on himself.

Earlier this week, the Spaniard secured his fifth career MotoGP title after he triumphed at the Japanese Grand Prix.