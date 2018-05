MotoGP riders (L-R) Tito Rabat, Johann Zarco, Marc Marquez, Andrea Dovizioso, Maverick Vinales, Andrea Iannone and Jorge Lorenzo attend a press conference at the Jerez-Angel Nieto racetrack in Jerez, southern Spain, May 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Manuel Vidal

MotoGP riders Tito Rabat (L) and Johann Zarco (R) attend a press conference at the Jerez-Angel Nieto racetrack in Jerez, southern Spain, May 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Manuel Vidal

French MotoGP rider Johann Zarco signed a two-year contract with Austria's KTM, where he will join Spaniard Pol Espargaro, the team confirmed Thursday.

The 27-year-old Zarco, who currently competes for the Yamaha team, is now set to ride the KTM RC 16 motorcycle in 2019 and 2020.