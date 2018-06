Italian MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi of the Movistar Yamaha MotoGP team celebrates on the podium after taking the third place in the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Italy at the Mugello circuit in Scarperia, central Italy, June 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/CLAUDIO GIOVANNINI

Italian MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi (Yamaha), nicknamed the Doctor for his success in MotoGP, said on Wednesday that he has mixed feelings about the upcoming Dutch Grand Prix.

Rossi returns on Friday to the TT Circuit Assen as defending champion, but the fact that his win there in 2017 was his last victory to date gave the rider pause, in a statement released on the team's official website.