Mason Mount (R) of Chelsea celebrates scoring a hat-trick during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Norwich City in London, Britain, 23 October 2021. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

Mason Mount of Chelsea celebrates scoring a hat-trick during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Norwich City in London, Britain, 23 October 2021. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

Mason Mount (R) of Chelsea holds the official ball of the match after scoring an hat-trick in the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Norwich City in London, Britain, 23 October 2021. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN