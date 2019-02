Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham and Manchester United at the London Stadium in Stratford, east London, United Kingdom, Sept. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDY RAIN

Former Real Madrid and Manchester United coach Jose Mourinho has accepted a deal with the Madrid prosecutor's office whereby he will avoid going to prison for tax fraud in exchange for paying a large fine of more than two million euros ($2.3 million), court sources told EFE on Tuesday.

Mourinho was charged with two tax fraud crimes which state he defrauded the Spanish tax office of 3.3 million euros in tax revenue from image rights when he was serving as Real Madrid's coach.