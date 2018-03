Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Chelsea FC held at Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain, Feb. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/PETER POWELL

Manchester United's Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho is set to team up with Russian state-run network RT for special coverage of the upcoming FIFA World Cup, to be held in Russia, the company announced on Monday.

Mourinho joined another Manchester United legend, Peter Schmeichel, who played with the Red Devils for eight seasons and is to work with RT during the tournament.