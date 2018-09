Manchester United's Marcus Rashford in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley FC and Manchester United in Burnley, Britain, Sept. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/PETER POWELL

Manchester United coach Jose Mourinho on Friday accused the press of being obsessed with him, and defended his use of Red Devils forward Marcus Rashford.

Mourinho's and the British media's clash started around Rashford's stellar play in the UEFA Nations League matches during which Rashford scored two goals in England's 1-0 friendly win against Switzerland and 2-1 loss to Spain.