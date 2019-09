It’s been six years since José Mourinho said adiós to Real Madrid. Speaking to Efe, the Portuguese star reflected on his time there and said he had “fantastic memories” of his time with the top Spanish side and confessed that Leo Messi made him “a better coach” because his talents pushed him to pull his own best tricks out of the bag.

Mourinho still has fond memories of all the clubs he’s been involved in and maintains friendships with their former presidents.