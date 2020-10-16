Juergen Klopp’s Liverpool side will have a considerable amount of dusting off to do this weekend as they take on league leaders Everton in a hotly anticipated Merseyside derby, which kicks off the weekend’s Premier League action Saturday.
James Rodriguez of Everton reacts during the English Carabao Cup 4th round match between Everton and West Ham United in Liverpool, Britain, 30 September 2020. EFE/EPA/FILE/Alex Livesey
