James Rodriguez of Everton reacts during the English Carabao Cup 4th round match between Everton and West Ham United in Liverpool, Britain, 30 September 2020. EFE/EPA/FILE/Alex Livesey

Juergen Klopp’s Liverpool side will have a considerable amount of dusting off to do this weekend as they take on league leaders Everton in a hotly anticipated Merseyside derby, which kicks off the weekend’s Premier League action Saturday.