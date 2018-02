New players of Sevilla FC, (L-R) Miguel Layun, Sandro Ramirez and Roque Mesa pose during their presentation in Seville, Spain, Feb. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Manuel Vidal

President of Sevilla FC, Jose Castro (L), and Sports Director Oscar Arias (R) pose with new players Miguel Layun (2L), Roque Mesa (C), and Sandro Ramirez (2R) during a press conference at Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, Spain, Feb. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE ANUEL VIDAL

Joining Sevilla on loan fulfilled a long-held hope to be part of "what this shirt represents," Mexican defender Miguel Layun said here Thursday at an event to introduce the team's latest acquisitions.

Porto loaned the 30-year-old Layun to Sevilla for the rest of the season with a purchase option and he has made it clear he wants to become a permanent member of the Spanish side.