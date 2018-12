Spanish cyclist Alejandro Valverde (C), World Cycling Champion, attends the presentation of Movistar cycling team for 2019 season in Madrid, Spain, Dec. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO VILLAR

Spanish cyclists Mikel Landa (L), Alejandro Valverde (C), World Cycling Champion, and Colomian Nairo Quintana pose for photographers during the presentation of Movistar cycling team for 2019 season in Madrid, Spain, Dec. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO VILLAR

Movistar's Spanish rider Alejandro Valverde on Tuesday said he had no clear objectives for next season with Movistar, instead, he would like to enjoy racing and winning while wearing the rainbow jersey.

The 38-year-old Valverde is to wear the rainbow jersey all along the 2019 season for being the 2018 defender of the UCI Road World Championships.