Colombian rider Nairo Quintana of the Movistar Team attends the opening ceremony of the 105th edition of the Tour de France 2018 cycling race in La Roche-sur-Yon, France, July 5, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KIM LUDBROOK

British rider Christopher Froome of Team Sky attends the opening ceremony of the 105th edition of the Tour de France 2018 cycling race in La Roche-sur-Yon, France, July 5, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KIM LUDBROOK

Colombia's Movistar rider Nairo Quintana on Friday criticized the crowds for whistling at Chris Froome of Team Sky during a presentation event for 2018 Tour de France.

Earlier this month, the International Cyclists' Union (UCI) cleared Froome, four-time Tour de France champion, of a suspected doping offense, paving the way for the Briton to defend his title in this year's tournament.