Italian MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi of Movistar Yamaha in action during a pre-season test session at Sepang International Circuit in Sepang, Malaysia, Jan. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FAZRY ISMAIL

MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi of Movistar Yamaha on Wednesday said he would spare no effort to win the season-opening 2018 Grand Prix of Qatar, in a statement on the team's official website.

The nine-time World Champion said he and his team had identified their strengths and their issues during pre-season tests, and were ready to go for the Mar. 18 race at Doha's Losail International Circuit.