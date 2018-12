Karen Khachanov of Russia in action during his match against Dominic Thiem of Austria at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship 2018 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Kevin Anderson (L) of South Africa signs autographs after winning his match against Hyeon Chung of South Korea at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship 2018 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

A general view of the match between Kevin Anderson (L) of South Africa and Hyeon Chung of South Korea at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship 2018 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Russia's Karen Khachanov and Kevin Anderson of South Africa on Thursday advanced to the semifinals of the 12th edition of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship held in Abu Dhabi, and are set to square off against Serbian Novak Djokovic and Spaniard Rafael Nadal, respectively.

The 22-year-old Khachanov prevailed 7-6 (7-3), 6-3 over Austria's Dominic Thiem in quarter-finals of the exhibition tourney after one hour and 18 minutes, to face Djokovic, world No. 1, in semis on Friday.