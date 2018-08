Garbine Muguruza of Spain in action against Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic during the third day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Aug. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic reacts during her match against Garbine Muguruza of Spain during the third day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Aug. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Garbine Muguruza of Spain reacts during her match against Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic during the third day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Aug. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova on Wednesday eliminated Spain's Garbine Muguruza from the second round of the US Open in New York.

The 12th-seeded Muguruza began the match strongly, opening up a 5-1 lead in the first set as she dominated the early exchanges against a nervous Muchova.