Garbiñe Muguruza of Spain reacts as she plays Johanna Larsson of Sweden during their women's second round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 29, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Former world No. 1 Garbiñe Muguruza of Spain recovered some of her best form to defeat Johanna Larsson of Sweden 6-4, 6-1 and qualify for the third round of the French Open on Wednesday.

The 2016 champion needed just an hour and four minutes to beat her rival and move a step closer to a second title in Paris.