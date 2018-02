Garbine Muguruza of Spain in action during her first round match against Jessika Ponchet of France at the Australian Open tennis tournament, in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Jan. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/DEAN LEWINS

Spain's Garbiñe Muguruza on Thursday sailed into the Qatar Open quarterfinals, defeating Romanian Sorana Cirstea 6-0, 6-4.

Muguruza, World No. 4, dropped just one game in the first 12 games, but she had to overcome late trouble, before sealing her third career win over Cirstea.