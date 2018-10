Spain's Garbiñe Muguruza in action against Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic during their second-round match at the 2018 WTA Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, China, on Sept. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Wu Hong

Spain's Garbiñe Muguruza on Wednesday reached the Hong Kong Open's quarterfinals as she won 6-2, 6-1 over Romanian Ana Bogdan in the WTA hard-court event.

Muguruza, world No. 13 and fourth-seeded, needed just 75 minutes to get past Bogdan, world No. 78, claiming her second victory in the tournament, having topped the other Spaniard, Sara Sorribes Tormo, 6-3, 6-1 in the first-round duel on Tuesday.