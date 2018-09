Garbine Muguruza of Spain in action against Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland during their second round match at the 2018 WTA Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, China, Sep. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Spain's Garbiñe Muguruza beat Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic by 6-0, 6-1 in less than an hour in the Round of 32 of the Wuhan Open in China on Tuesday.

She won the first set without letting Golubic win a single game, and also won the second set despite Golubic delaying the inevitable by fighting back at 5-0 to secure one game.