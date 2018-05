Staff covers the court as rain interrupts Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia against Garbine Muguruza of Spain during their women's first round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia in action against Garbine Muguruza of Spain during their women's first round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Spain's Garbiñe Muguruza, third seeded, prevailed on Tuesday over Russia's Svetlana Kuznetsova 7-6 (7-0), 6-2 in the first round of the French Open, after the match was suspended for around half an hour due to rain.

The 2016 French Open champion took two hours and five minutes to defeat Kuznetsova, herself the 2009 champion, for the sixth time out of seven career encounters.