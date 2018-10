Luksika Kumkhum of Thailand in action against Garbiñe Muguruza of Spain during the Prudential Hong Kong Tennis Open 2018 in Hong Kong, China, Oct. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Spanish tennis player Garbiñe Muguruza advanced Friday to the Hong Kong Open semifinals, after prevailing over Thai Luksika Kumkhum 6-2, 7-5.

It took the world No. 13 one hour and 45 minutes to defeat world No. 105 Kumkhum in their first-ever career encounter.