Defending champion Garbine Muguruza of Spain talking to the media ahead of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 1, 2018. EPA/AELTC/Jed Leicester

Defending champion Garbine Muguruza of Spain talking to the media ahead of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 1, 2018. EPA/AELTC/Jed Leicester

Spanish tennis player Garbiñe Muguruza, world No. 3, brushed off questions on Sunday about the decision by Wimbledon organizers to give the 25th-seed spot to the United States' Serena Williams, despite her being ranked world No. 181.

Williams, a seven-time Wimbledon champion who has only tentatively returned to competition after maternity leave, was granted the seeded position in recognition her past successes, a move that has caused controversy among fellow players and others in the tennis world.