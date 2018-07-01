Spanish tennis player Garbiñe Muguruza, world No. 3, brushed off questions on Sunday about the decision by Wimbledon organizers to give the 25th-seed spot to the United States' Serena Williams, despite her being ranked world No. 181.
Williams, a seven-time Wimbledon champion who has only tentatively returned to competition after maternity leave, was granted the seeded position in recognition her past successes, a move that has caused controversy among fellow players and others in the tennis world.