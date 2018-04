Tennis player Garbine Muguruza of Spain in action against Alison Riske of the USA during the eighth-finals tennis match of the Monterrey Open in Monterrey, Mexico, Apr. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL SIERRA

Alison Riske of the United States in action against Garbine Muguruza of Spain during the eighth-finals tennis match of the Monterrey Open in Monterrey, Mexico, Apr. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL SIERRA

Tennis player Alison Riske of the USA reacts against Garbine Muguruza of Spain during the eighth-finals tennis match of the Monterrey Open in Monterrey, Mexico, Apr. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL SIERRA

Spanish tennis player Garbine Muguruza reacts against US Alison Riske during a game of the Monterrey Tennis Open in Monterrey, Mexico, Apr. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Sierra

Spain's top-seeded Garbiñe Muguruza defeated the American Alison Riske 6-2, 6-3 on Thursday and moved into the quarter finals of the Monterrey Open hardcourt tennis tournament.

Despite being ranked 89 in the world, Riske put up strong resistance against Muguruza, ranked 3, but could not prevent her from taking a 3-0 lead in the first set, and eventually won it 6-2.